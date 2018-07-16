3 men sentenced to life in prison for killing BSO deputy in 2006

Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy (left to right) were found guilty in the fatal shooting of Deputy Brian Tephford.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three men were sentenced to life in prison Monday, more than a decade after they killed a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in Tamarac and injured another deputy.

Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy could have faced the death penalty for killing Deputy Brian Tephford following a traffic stop in 2006.

In March, each defendant was found guilty of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Tephford, 34, was shot dead after he pulled over a vehicle late at night on Nov. 11, 2006, outside the Versailles Gardens condominium complex in Tamarac.

His backup, Deputy Corey Carbocci, was shot five times but survived.

In June 2017, Carbocci testified about how he had not seen the gunmen until it was too late.

"I could see the muzzle flashes coming from the gun as he was firing. I could feel several rounds hit me in the chest," Carbocci said.

Prosecutors said Ingraham called Forbes and Delancy to ambush the deputies after he was pulled over.

The defense attorneys, however, said that Carbocci could not place the men at the scene of the shooting.

During the sentencing hearing, Carbocci described Tephord as a great deputy and father.

"I was always very comfortable and confident working with Brian because he was very safety conscience," he said. "We developed a great working relationship and a friendship."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.