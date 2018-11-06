3 people shocked in Southwest Ranches when tree on flatbed strikes power line

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - Three people were shocked Tuesday when a tree on a flatbed truck struck a power line, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 13350 Luray Road.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic was told at the scene that two of the three injured victims were landscapers, who were in the process of putting trees on a flatbed truck.

Sabovic was told one of the trees struck a power line and shocked the victims.

According to Davie Fire Rescue officials, the driver was taken as a trauma alert to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Authorities said a landscaper who was working in the yard and a resident who was about 70 feet away from the truck were also shocked and were taken to the hospital with less severe injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

