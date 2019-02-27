3 thieves sought in Pembroke Pines package thefts

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for three thieves who were captured on a Ring surveillance camera last week stealing six packages from the front of a home.

Police said the packages were stolen at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 18 inside the Raintree community in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 13th Lane.

Two of the thieves wore hooded sweatshirts, one with the word "Georgia" written on it. One of the thieves was wearing green University of Miami shorts, authorities said.

All three men were wearing blue gloves during the incident.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

"Residents, please be mindful of your deliveries to ensure that you do not become a victim," police said in an email Wednesday. "Use package tracking when available, and arrange for someone to be at home to receive the packages. If you are unable to be at home upon their delivery, ship the packages to your place of work or to a trusted friend or family member. Report any suspicious persons to 911!"



