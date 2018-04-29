3-year-old girl rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in pool

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A three-year-old girl is near death after the child was found unresponsive in a pool in Lauderhill, authorities said Sunday.

The girl was not breathing when paramedics arrived around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill police said. The girl was rushed to Plantation General Hospital. Her condition was not known.

Police said the girl's parents were home when paramedics arrived.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.