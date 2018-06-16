35,000 expected to hit the streets of Wilton Manors for Stonewall Pride Festival

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Thousands were expected to swarm the small city of Wilton Manors starting Friday night. Saturday marks the 19th annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival, but pride celebrations are already underway.

The stage is set, and roadblocks and police are in place. About 35,000 people are about to hit the streets of Wilton Manors for Saturday's festival.

The parade commemorates the June 1969 riots after the police raid of the Stonewall Inn gay night club in New York City. They led to the gay liberation movement and the LGBTQ community's fight for equal rights.

"You had to live in the closet for a long time and we both experienced that," said Greg Dudzek, who is attending the festival. "There's a lot of people who spent a lot of time making sacrifices."

"To feel like not being a second-class citizen, to be who you are,” said J. Gryne, who is also attending the festival.

"I want people to walk away understanding the celebration that Pride is, understand the vast, vast history of the LGBTQ culture," event organizer Jonathan Hawkins said.

As usual, it promises to be a colorful weekend of fun, with massive crowds under the watchful eye of law enforcement. Wilton Manors police are alerting everyone to report all suspicious activity no matter how small.

"Because you never know. It could be nothing and we'd rather it be nothing than it be something and no one said anything," Officer Jennifer Bickhardt said.

The festival's kickoff event, "Our Night Out," was taking place Friday night. The festival starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.

For anyone who is coming to the event, try to avoid driving, as Wilton Drive is shutting down starting at 4 a.m.

