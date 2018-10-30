4 in custody after woman shot in Dania Beach, deputies say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Four people are in custody after a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, authorities said.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim was shot shortly before 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Southwest Second Avenue.
She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
It's unclear whether all four people will face charges in the shooting.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
