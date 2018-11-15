4 local races also hang in the balance as Broward nears end of recount

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - While the national spotlight is on the three major statewide races swept up in the Florida recount, there are four local races in Broward County that will also be decided by the recount process.

In the race for governor and U.S. Senate the difference between the candidates is in the thousands, but in the local Broward races the margins are slim, like single digits slim. In other words, the recount results could really shake things up.

Pompano Beach mayor : In the nonpartisan race, City Commissioner Rex Hardin, 58, is currently leading City Commissioner Mike Sobel, 62, by 128 votes. Billing Specialist Debresia LeSane, 51, and licensed barber Cyndy Floyd, 33, were also candidates in the race.

Plantation mayor : In the nonpartisan race, City Council member Lynn Stoner, 64, is currently leading City Council President Peter S. Tingom, 72, by 174 voters. Salesman Bart Berger, 52, software engineer Aron Davis, 27, and internal operations manager Jennifer Izaguiree, 28, were also candidates in the race.

West Park City Commission Seat 1 : In the nonpartisan race, educator Anthony Dorsett, 62, is currently leading program manager Katrina Touchstone, 38, by 6 votes.

Walnut Creek (near Pembroke Pines) Community Development District Seat 3: In the nonpartisan race, A. Munju is currently leading Igor Fateyev by 4 votes.

