4 shot outside nightclub in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. - Four people were shot outside a nightclub early Sunday in Plantation, officials said.

Philip Toman, a spokesman with the Plantation Police Department, said the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. near a strip mall in the 5200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Battalion Chief Joel Gordon, a spokesman with the Plantation Fire Department, said one of the victims, a security guard, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with serious injuries.

Another person was taken to Plantation General Hospital with minor injuries, Gordon said. The girlfriend of the third victim tried to take him to the hospital herself, but later called the 911 for help. He was eventually taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Toman said the fourth victim suffered minor injuries. It's unclear whether that person was treated at a hospital.

Toman said police are still investigating the shooting, and that they had no one in custody.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.