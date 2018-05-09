5 vehicles burglarized in gated Davie community

DAVIE, Fla. - Five vehicles were burglarized this week in a gated community in Davie, authorities said.

The break-ins were reported early Monday in the Mystique Estates development.

Police said a man wearing a camouflage jacket, a ball cap and black shoes was seen on surveillance video trying handles to vehicles, looking for unlocked doors.

Authorities said the thief bypassed all vehicles whose doors were locked and burglarized the vehicles that were unlocked.

One homeowner, who is a retired police sergeant, told Local 10 News reporter Michael Seiden that his son's Mercedes-Benz was among those broken into, but nothing was taken.

Neighbors described the thief as the "walking burglar."

"(He) literally walked the entire neighborhood in the middle of the night," Jeff Bernstein said.

Bernstein said his home surveillance cameras captured the thief in action.

While nothing was taken from his son's car, Bernstein said credit cards, IDs and cash were stolen from other vehicles. He is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads police to the burglar.

Davie police warn residents to lock their doors, no matter how safe they believe they are.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

