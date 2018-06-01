6-year-old girl pulled from swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman told deputies she found her 6-year-old sister face-down Friday in the swimming pool of their apartment complex in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office the girl was unresponsive in the pool at 978 SW 10 Dr.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said they took the girl to Holy Cross Hospital.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said the girl was listed in critical condition about 4:30 p.m. She also said detectives from the special victims unit were investigating the incident.

