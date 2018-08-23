6-year-old girl found after being reported missing from Challenger Elementary School

TAMARAC, Fla. - A 6-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon from Challenger Elementary School in Tamarac has been found safe at an after care center, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Leshaon Watt's parents went to the school at 5703 NW 94th Ave. around 3:30 p.m. to pick their daughter up, but they couldn't find her.

Deputies said the girl was found a short time later at the Children's Paradise Learning Center at 7149 N. Pine Island Road in Tamarac.

It's unclear who permitted the girl to be transported to the after care center.

