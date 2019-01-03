88-year-old woman killed in car crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - An 88-year-old woman died Wednesday in a car crash along University Drive in Sunrise, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department said the woman was driving north near Sunset Strip around 4:30 p.m. when her car collided with another vehicle in another northbound lane. The impact of the crash sent the woman's car into the southbound lanes and finally into a tree, the spokesperson said.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

