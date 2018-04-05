9 people hurt in crash in Lauderdale Lakes, officials say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Nine people were hurt when two cars collided Wednesday night in Lauderdale Lakes, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the cars crashed in light rain around 8:30 p.m. at Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 41st Street.

Six children were among the victims, and one adult was critically injured, Kane said. All nine victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Witnesses said some of the victims - one as young as 2-years-old - were thrown from the vehicles.

"Could’ve been anyone. Anybody could’ve gotten killed. Any, any, anybody!” witness Hyacinte Wilbui said.

Photos were the crash scene show a white car with significant front-end damage. The another vehicle slammed into a bus stop bench.

Crews from the Tamarac and Oakland Park Fire Rescue departments assisted Broward Fire Rescue in dealing with the crash, Kane said.

