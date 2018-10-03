9-year-old boy placed on home detention after bringing gun to school

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy was ordered Wednesday to be on home detention for 21 days after he brought a gun to school and allegedly threatened three students who he claimed bullied him.

The boy, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to school and pointed it at his three classmates at Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School.

"You see this? This is a real gun," police said the child told his peers.

Police said the child made other threatening comments regarding being bullied by the students.

Authorities said the school resource officer took the gun from the student and took the child into custody.

It's unclear from where the boy got the gun.

Authorities believe the child's actions were solely directed toward the three students in question and not toward other classmates.

The boy's parents told a judge Wednesday that one of the boys bullying their son is a "known bully" at the school, who has issues with several other students.

It's unclear whether the school has tried to address those bullying allegations in the past.

As for the student arrested, he is not allowed to return to Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary and has already been enrolled in an alternative school.

Judge Elijah Wilson ordered that the child undergo a psychiatric evaluation, and he is not allowed to go on the internet or social media. No weapons are allowed inside the boy's home.

The defense asked Wilson to allow the boy to continue accompanying his mother to the hospital since she has a serious medical condition.

The boy's next status hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.



