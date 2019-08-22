911 call released from Pembroke Pines swatting prank

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A newly released 911 call casts new light on last week's swatting prank in Pembroke Pines.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released 911 audio from what led to a heavy police presence inside a gated community in Pembroke Pines.

The incident in question took place Aug. 14, at about 5:30 p.m.

Initially, police asked residents in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and Enclave Circle West to remain indoors due to a possible armed subject.

Images from Sky 10 showed police officers behind an armored truck with firearms drawn as they advanced toward a house.

Two people were then seen exiting the home with their hands up.

Soon after, police said their investigation was ongoing, although there was no confirmation of a crime.

In the 911 audio, the caller asks an emergency dispatcher for a hostage negotiator, claiming to have shot their girlfriend and tied up two children.

The caller then says if police tried entering his home, he would shoot one of the kids and blow up the house.

After the incident, Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said an initial report of possible shots fired in the area came in to authorities, which corresponds with the false information from the 911 caller.

On Thursday, Cornwell told Local 10 News that a total of three people were detained.

"When we first arrived on scene one person was observed leaving the home, and was detained when they attempted to drive out of the community," Cornwell said. "Afterwards, contact was made with two additional individuals who were inside of the home. Those are the two who were caught on camera leaving the house with their hands up, under the direction of our officers."

Investigators believe those individuals were just innocent victims.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests and are still investigating the source of the call.

In an unrelated but interesting note, the residence police responded to also happened to be the former home of rap artist Kodak Black.

