Accused Citgo gas station killer arrested, deputies say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - The murder of 26-year-old Cliff Ismael in Lauderdale Lakes has been solved, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Jimmy Petit, 24, was in Broward County jail on a premeditated murder charge for the Oct. 14 incident at the Citgo gas station at 4449 N. S.R. 7.

During an argument between two groups of people about 5 a.m., deputies said Petit left and returned with a rifle. He is accused of firing the AK-47 indiscriminately toward the opposing group.

As people scattered and cars fled from the scene, Ismael was left wounded on the ground, according to BSO. Broward Health Medical Center doctors later pronounced Ismael dead at the hospital.

When the crowd scattered and a deputy arrived, witnesses pointed to a fleeing vehicle, which the deputy later stopped. Deputies later determined the man in the vehicle was not involved in the shooting.

Almost a month later, deputies arrested Petit, of Lauderhill, on Tuesday afternoon.

