All clear given after 'suspicious package' found at Pinewood Elementary School

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said no threat was found at an elementary school in North Lauderdale after they were called to the school about a suspicious package.

Authorities said the package was found at Pinewood Elementary School at 1600 SW 83rd Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 9:45 a.m. as several deputies were seen on campus.

Authorities said students were evacuated to a nearby park during the investigation.

Deputies did not immediately say what was inside the package.

