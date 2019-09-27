Police investigate threat that prompted lockdown of Nova schools

DAVIE, Fla. - All Nova schools were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon because of a "potential threat," a school district spokeswoman told Local 10 News.

Sky 10 was above Nova Middle School in Davie, one of five area schools that were placed on lockdown.

The schools on lockdown were Nova Blanche Forman Elementary, Nova Eisenhower Elementary, Nova Middle and Nova High.

Nearby Davie Elementary School was also on lockdown.

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said Davie police were investigating the threat to Nova High School.

Lt. Mark Leone said the school was checked by police and deemed safe. He said police are investigating the origin of the call.

