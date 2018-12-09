Annual toy drive to cause traffic delays along Interstate 95

SUNRISE, Fla. - Thousands of motorcyclists will take to Interstate 95 in Broward County on Sunday for the annual Toys in the Sun Run to benefit children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood and the James Junior Fund in Davie.

Authorities will shut down portions of southbound I-95 and westbound Interstate 595 to make way for the caravan. The 24-mile route from Pompano Beach to Sunrise runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For those not attending the charity event, police advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

