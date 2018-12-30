Apartment fire displaces family of 7 in Lauderhill, officials say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A fire destroyed an apartment in Lauderhill Sunday, displacing a family of seven, officials said.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a duplex apartment building in the 5300 block of Northwest 15th Court. Firefighters with the Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department said they encountered heavy flames and and smoke upon arrival. Crews from the Sunrise Fire Rescue Department also assisted in putting out the fire.

No one was hurt, but the fire left the apartment uninhabitable, officials said.

The Red Cross South Florida was called in to assist the family with temporary housing.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.