Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School principal arrested on domestic violence charge

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A principal at a Catholic high school in Broward County was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of domestic violence.

Richard Jean, principal at Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, was booked into the Broward County Jail after an alleged incident at a home in Miramar.

According to Miramar police, the victim, whose name has been redacted, said he was involved in a physical altercation with Jean.

Police said Jean "grabbed him and threw him to the ground. [The victim] stated that he ran from the residence in fear."

The officer also wrote in the report that the victim had bruising on his neck and blood in his ear.

Tuesday afternoon, students and parents told Local 10 News they were shocked to hear the news of the arrest. Jean was described as "nice" and "soft-spoken."

Jean has been placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese of Miami pending the outcome of an investigation by the Miramar Police Department.

He will likely face a judge Wednesday.

Last year, Jean was involved in an off-campus altercation with a student who had previously been expelled from the school. Jacob Springer attempted to cut Jean off while driving in Weston on Sept. 22, 2018 and followed the principal into a parking lot.

Springer approached Jean and then punched him in the face, leading to Jean fighting back.

