Armed man robs 2 Broward County businesses at least 4 times since March

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for an armed man who robbed two businesses in the county at least four times since March, authorities announced Thursday.

Deputies said the robber’s M.O. is always the same: "Act very low-key and come back and do it again."

According to deputies, the man robbed a Payless Shoe Source at 3981 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in Lauderdale Lakes, before noon on Oct. 8 and again Oct. 24.

Detectives believe the same man also robbed a McDonald’s in Oakland Park on March 3 and again on May 31.

Witnesses described the man as being in his 40s-50s with a light complexion, a medium build, approximately 6 feet tall, with a clean shave and a Hispanic accent.

Detectives believe he might be driving a dark green or gray 2002-2004 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.