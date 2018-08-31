Armed robber hits two Broward businesses days apart, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who robbed two business at gunpoint in Broward County in less than a week.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the man entered a Domino's Pizza store in the 1400 block of East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Once inside, he donned a ski mask and pulled a handgun from his shorts, Oglesby said.

Surveillance camera video show how he led an employee at gunpoint to the restaurant's office and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Early Friday, the same man showed up at a 7-Eleven store in the 600 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park, Oglesby said. Video from a surveillance camera shows how he surprised the clerk by walking around the counter with a gun in his hand. The gunman demanded money and left in a dark-colored car with an undisclosed amount of cash, Oglesby said.

Deputies described the armed robber as a white man with a long gray beard and tattoos on both arms. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward Crime Stopper at 954-493-TIPS.

