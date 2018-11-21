Armed robber orders clerk to ground as he ransacks register, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - An armed robber ordered a clerk to the ground Wednesday morning before he ransacked the cash register, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the Stop N Go Food Market at 1156 NW 31st Ave. in unincorporated Broward County.

Despite the robber's aggressive demands for the clerk to “get down” on the ground and his best efforts to gain access to the second register, the robber left with not much more than loose change, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call BSO Robbery Unit Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.





