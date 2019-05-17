Armed robbery caught on camera outside liquor store in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - An armed robbery was captured on surveillance video Sunday outside a liquor store in Lauderdale Lakes.

The robbery occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside J & L Liquors at 3875 NW 19th St.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the victim was leaving the store when he was rushed by three men armed with handguns and long rifles who had jumped out of a newer-model, white, four-door Volvo.

Deputies said the trio surrounded the victim, pinned him to the ground and searched him for valuables.

Authorities said a fourth man inside the Volvo walked to the victim's car, opened the driver's side door and took something from inside.

The video shows the original trio dropping some of their personal items and struggling to retrieve a rifle they had placed on the ground near the victim before they went back to their car.

Deputies said the fourth robber then walked up to the victim and told him to empty his pockets.

Authorities said the robber took the victim's cash and then walked back to his car.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

