Arrest report sheds light on what occurred before elderly man charged with attempted murder

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An arrest report is shedding more light on what occurred before a former Miami-Dade County School Board member was arrested on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Those who know Solomon Stinson, 81, are focused on his mental state.

The former powerhouse school board chairman was transferred from the hospital to the Broward County Main Jail midweek.

According to his arrest report, Stinson rammed his Cadillac into another vehicle's rear bumper June 2 before blocking in a couple's two cars in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall and "almost laughing" before shooting into one of the vehicles.

Police said responding officers chased him until his car crashed and caught fire.

Authorities said Stinson fired his gun at officers during the ordeal and also pointed his gun at a woman in Miramar earlier in the day.

"Something happened," Stinson's neighbor, Dorothy Heard, said. "We don't know what. We need to find out because he's been so good to Miami-Dade County."

Stinson retired in 2010 after more than 50 years with the Miami-Dade County Public School District.

Local 10 News covered his rise to school board chair -- a power-broker both revered and feared.

Because of the nature of the charges, Stinson is being held without bond. The focus going forward will be on Stinson's psychiatric records.

