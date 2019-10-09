Authorities arrest student who brought BB gun to school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Deputies arrested a student accused of bringing a BB gun to school Tuesday morning.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, a fellow student at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School reported seeing a classmate with a BB gun on a school bus they were riding together.

Deputies detained the student, confiscated the BB gun and confirmed it was not used in a threatening manner.

"The school administrative staff and law enforcement acted quickly to investigate this report and did find a student in possession of a BB gun," Jill Slesinski, principal of Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, said in a statement. "I am grateful to the student that reported this information. I encourage all students, that if you see something to say something."

Authorities have not released the name or age of the student.

Within the last year, similar instances in Broward County schools have led to similar outcomes. In May, police arrested a South Broward High School student after they found a BB gun in the student's backpack. In February, a 12-year-old aimed a BB gun at a staff member and began pulling the trigger.

