Authorities believe man accused of exposing himself to teen targeted others

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe a man who was arrested last month on accusations that he exposed his penis to a 14-year-old girl has targeted other people, authorities announced Wednesday.

Pedro Rivera Raymundo, 30, was initially arrested Nov. 12 on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition regarding the Nov. 7 incident involving the teen.

According to deputies, the girl was walking in the 5200 block of Southwest 100th Avenue in Cooper City when Raymundo stopped his car near her and asked for directions.

Deputies said Raymundo then exposed himself to the teen when she told him she couldn't help him.

The teen was able to get the license plate number of Raymundo's car, a dark-blue 2008 Lexus, authorities said.

Two days after Raymundo's arrest, an additional charge of indecent exposure of sexual organs was added regarding an Oct. 7 incident in Dania Beach.

Detectives believe Raymundo, who also goes by Peter, may have committed similar acts on unknown victims.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Raymundo is asked to call Detective Christopher Neves at 954-435-2200, ext. 275.



