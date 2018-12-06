Authorities release 911 calls in Cycling Family Broward tragedy

DAVIE, Fla. - Authorities released on Wednesday the frantic 911 calls dispatchers answered after a woman driving a black Honda Fit crashed into a group of bicyclists Nov. 25 killing two in Broward County.

According to Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, Nicole Vanderweit said she was distracted when she struck the 14 members of Cycling Family Broward.

The 33-year-old driver of the 2012 Honda Fit was behind the cyclists who were riding eastbound along State Road 84. They were approaching Southwest 148th Avenue.

Vanderweit later said the morning sun was blinding. She struck them and swerved off the road, Leone said.

"I hit a bunch of bicyclists! There is a bunch of them on the floor," Vanderweit said during her 911 call. "Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!"

A panicked Vanderweit also told dispatch she didn't see them. Other witnesses also called 911 to report the crash.

"There is 3, 4, 5 bodies. There is one person giving him CPR," a woman told dispatch.

"We got a whole bunch of cyclist down. We got one not breathing with a head wound, pretty bad," a man said during a 911 call.

A witness recorded video of the aftermath corroborating the caller's description. During another 911 call, a woman in tears said there were bodies on the ground.

"It looks like two of them are not moving at all," another 911 caller said. "There is a lady that is not moving."

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue personnel took five victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Only three survived. Denise Marsh, 53, and Carlos Rodriguez, 62, were among the injured. They later died at the hospital.

Vanderweit remained at the scene of the crash, handed over her mobile phone to detectives, and released a remorseful statement days later. The strength of the impact cracked the windshield and dented the roof of her car.

Leone said investigators do not believe that speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor. Prosecutors have not charged Vanderweit pending the results of the investigation

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.