Bald eagle babies, family spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines couple welcomed new members to their family recently. Of course, this is no normal family.

Phil Martin was walking near US-27 Thursday morning when he spotted a bald eagle nest with what appeared to be 2 young eaglets inside, a male and a female.

The babies and nest were closely being looked after by mom, while dad took his turn with the feeding.

While cool to see, and another reminder about the beauty of nature, the Pembroke Pines Police Department is quick to remind everyone that bald eagles are protected by state law, and us humans are required to keep a distance of at least 330 feet from the nest.

Also, police ask that visitors do not park along roadways to see the nests or make loud or disruptive noises.

"Please view these animals safely, so that future generations can enjoy them!" the department posted.

