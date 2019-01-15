Bank robber's escape lasts 10 minutes, 3 blocks, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Hallandale Beach man was arrested Tuesday after police said he robbed a bank in Pembroke Pines.

Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said 52-year-old Antoine Miller entered TD Bank in the 7900 block of Pines Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from the teller. Miller then fled on foot from the branch with an undisclosed amount of cash, Conwell said.

About 10 minutes later, an officer spotted Miller -- who matched the description of the bank robber -- walking about three blocks away from the bank and arrested him.

Pembroke Pines police has handed over the investigation to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

