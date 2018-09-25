Bicyclist killed after being struck by 2 cars in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said a woman was driving an Oldsmobile Cutlass along North Dixie Highway around 8 p.m. when the bicyclist, 55-year-old Alvin Tubbs, emerged from between cars.

Deputies said the woman tried to swerve to avoid Tubbs, but her car struck him, and he was thrown him from his bicycle. Tubbs was crossing Dixie Highway outside of the crosswalk, Oglesby said.

A second car then hit Tubbs, dragging him about 50 feet, Oglesby said. Before fleeing the scene, the driver of the vehicle slowed down, opened the car door and looked at Tubbs, she said.

The driver of the Cutlass stayed on the scene. Deputies described the second car as a white or gold sedan with damage on the left front fender.

Paramedics transported Tubbs to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at 954-321-4843 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

