Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed Monday after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash along West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department said the man was hit around 3:45 p.m. near Northwest 115th Terrace. Paramedics pronounced the man, who was not identified, dead at the scene.

The driver of the car did not stop to render aid, police said. Officers caught up with the driver a short time later and took him into custody.

Police did not identify the driver.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of West Oakland Park Boulevard near the crash scene while officers investigated. Police advised drivers to use Sunrise Boulevard or Commericial Boulevard.

