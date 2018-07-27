Birthday surprise ends in stabbing outside Painting With A Twist in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A man trying to host a surprise birthday party for his girlfriend over the weekend ended up getting stabbed by the woman's ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

The incident was reported Saturday night outside Painting With A Twist at 5810 S. University Drive in Davie.

Surveillance video shows Christopher Lowery walking his girlfriend up to the business blindfolded when a white pickup truck comes around the corner, driving directly toward them.

Davie police said Megan Berger’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Madruga, 34, is the man seen jumping out of the truck and fighting with Lowery.

According to detectives, Lowery pushed the door closed as Madruga was trying to get out of the truck.

Lowery told officers that Madruga had a gun in his hand that he dropped as the door slammed.

Davie police said Madruga then armed himself with two screwdrivers and began to stab Lowery as the men fought.

Surveillance video shows a woman getting a young girl out of Madruga's truck during the scuffle.

After the fight was broken up, Madruga drove away, authorities said.

Lowery was taken to an emergency room, where he received staples to close a wound on his head.

Authorities said he suffered multiple scratches and stab wounds.

Madruga was later found and arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He has since been released from jail.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.