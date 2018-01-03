Couple, dog escape yacht fire at Dania Beach Municipal Marina

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A couple and their dog safely escaped after their yacht docked at a Dania Beach marina caught fire early Wednesday.

About 60 firefighters with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue battled the flames on the "Lady Di," a 43-foot pleasure yacht at the Dania Beach Municipal Marina.

#BSFR is currently working a 40 foot vessel on fire in @DaniaBeachFL at DANIA MARINA 151 N BEACH RD PIO @BSO_KANE will be on scene at 0630 #boatfire #breakingnews #workingfire

— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 3, 2018

A neighbor alerted the man and woman that their boat was on fire, waking them up about 4:30 a.m.

About a dozen other residents at the marina were temporarily displaced while firefighters battled the blaze, but no other boats were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Boat caught fire at Dania Beach marina early this morning. Man, woman and their dog got off the 43 ft. vessel without injuries. Boat burned to water line, neighbors temporarily evacuated @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/r7MAeClv8k — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) January 3, 2018

