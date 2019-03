TAMARAC, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found Wednesday behind an abandoned building in Tamarac.

Officer Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the body was found around 11:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Concepcion said the circumstances of the person's death are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.