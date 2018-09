DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A body was found in a field Friday near a Dania Beach hotel.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said deputies received a call about a body found in a field at the SpringHill Suites Marriott off Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

Deputies arrived and found the female body.

Homicide detectives are investigating.



