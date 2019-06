A body was found in this canal near University Drive and Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A fisherman found a body floating in a canal Saturday in Pembroke Pines.

The man's body was discovered in a canal near University Drive and Pines Boulevard, not far from the North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Al Xiques said the cause of death and man's identity were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Pembroke Pines police.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.