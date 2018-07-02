Body of man found floating in Pompano Beach pond, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The body of a man was found Monday morning floating in a pond in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the body was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. at the Palm Aire Gardens apartment complex at 4321 SW 15th St.

BSO dive team members pulled the body from the water.

BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

It's unclear how the victim died. The victim's identity has not been released.

