Boil water notice issued after crane collapses onto 2 Lauderhill homes

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A boil water notice has been issued after a large crane collapsed on two homes in Lauderhill Wednesday.

"I did receive a boil water notice, but I don’t have any water to boil," Brandi Ricketts, who lives in the area, said Thursday.

Ricketts lives directly across from where the crane fell. She said she now has no water because of the water main break.

"I mean, the person without the house has to worry right now. We can go without water," she said.

Authorities said the crane fell about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Northwest 11th Street as crews with Florida Power & Light were installing power poles.

"I mean, it's scary because it could have happened while we were inside the home," Ricketts said.

Many residents were without power for most of the night. One woman whose home was hit was put up in a hotel for the night. Ricketts said she is trying to look at the silver lining.

"We have no water. It stinks, but we have a house with a roof," she said.

Authorities said two people suffered minor injuries in the collapse. Paramedics said they treated the crane operator at the scene, while a man inside one of the homes was taken to an area hospital.

An 86-year-old woman who was inside one of the homes that was struck by the crane made it out just fine.

Lauderhill Fire Chief Marc Celetti said crews have not been able to remove the crane yet because of the weather.

