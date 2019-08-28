Boil water notice issued in Hallandale Beach due to burst pipe

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A boil water notice was issued Wednesday in Hallandale Beach due to a burst pipe.

According to city officials, a pipe burst at the city's water plant at 630 NW Second St. and repairs are currently underway.

The incident caused reduced water pressure for residents and businesses throughout the city.

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

City officials also advise residents to use bottled water. Those who do not use a filter on their faucet are advised to flush their water for at least seven minutes before collecting any to boil.

"Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air or loose sediment in water lines," the city stated in a news release. "The air and sediment may be removed by flushing your water system. Do not flush your system through the filter. The resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of your filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted."

