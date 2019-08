HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A boil water notice was issued Wednesday in Hallandale Beach due to a water main break.

According to city officials, a pipe burst at the city's water plant and repairs are currently underway.

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

