Boil water order lifted for Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The boil water order for Hallandale Beach has been lifted, the city announced Saturday in a news release.

The notice was issued Wednesday after a pipe burst at the city's water plant at 630 NW Second St.

The incident caused reduced water pressure for residents and businesses throughout the city, officials said.

According to Saturday's news release, there may be trapped air or loose sediment in water lines because of the pressure loss but the air and sediment can be removed by flushing your water system.

Officials say residents should not flush their system through the filter as the resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of the filter.

The filter cartridge should also be replaced now that the boil water notice has been lifted.

