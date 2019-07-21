Boil-water order remains in effect Sunday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A boil water notice remains in effect Sunday for Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Oakland Park, Port Everglades, Sea Ranch Lakes, Wilton Manors and areas of Davie and Tamarac.
Dayana Diaz, a spokeswoman for the city, said crews are testing the valves that failed when Florida Communication Concepts, a subcontractor for Florida Power & Light, drilled into a 42-inch pipe.
"Over the next week, a contractor will begin staging equipment and materials in preparation to begin making the permanent repair to the pipe," Diaz wrote in an e-mail. "We do not anticipate any interruptions to water service while the permanent repair is being made."
Diaz said the Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant, which was designed to treat 8 million gallons per day, "is operating at normal production levels."
During the boil water notice period, the city reported having distributed about 8,900 cases of water as of Saturday evening.
Officials continued to distribute water bottles from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three locations in Fort Lauderdale: The Beach Community Center at 3351 NE 33rd Ave., the Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Ave., and the Riverland Park at 950 SW 27th Ave.
Officials said they expect to have an update on Sunday afternoon about whether the boil water notice will be lifted or if it will remain in effect on Monday.
For more information about the boil-water oder, call Fort Lauderdale's 24-hour call center at 954-828-8000.
Here is what to do:
• Fill a pot with water.
• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.
• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.
• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.
If tap water is cloudy:
• Filter water using clean cloth.
• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).
• Add 1/4 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.
• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.
• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.
To sanitize containers:
• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).
• Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.
• Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container.
• Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container.
• Let empty container air dry or rinse it with clean water that has already been made safe, if available. Never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners. Open windows and doors to get fresh air when you use bleach.
Water filters:
Boil tap water even if it is filtered. Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.
Preparing and cooking food:
- Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water.
- Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before adding food to cook.
- Use boiled water when preparing drinks, such as coffee, tea, and lemonade
- Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water.
Feeding babies and using formula:
- Breastfeeding is best. Continue to breastfeed. If breastfeeding is not an option:
- Use ready-to-use baby formula, if possible.
- Prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula with bottled water. Use boiled water if you do not have bottled water. Disinfect water for baby formula if you cannot boil your water (see above for directions on how to use bleach to disinfect water).
- Wash and sterilize bottles and nipples before use.
- If you cannot sterilize bottles, try to use single-serve, ready-to-feed bottles.
Ice
• Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers.
• Throw out all ice made with tap water.
• Make new ice with boiled or bottled water.
Washing dishes
- Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.
To wash dishes by hand:
• Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
• In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
• Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
• Let the dishes air dry completely.
Bathing and showering
-
Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
-
Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
Brushing teeth
-
Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.
Pets
Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.
Source: Centers for Disease Control
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.