Boil-water order remains in effect Sunday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A boil water notice remains in effect Sunday for Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Oakland Park, Port Everglades, Sea Ranch Lakes, Wilton Manors and areas of Davie and Tamarac.

Dayana Diaz, a spokeswoman for the city, said crews are testing the valves that failed when Florida Communication Concepts, a subcontractor for Florida Power & Light, drilled into a 42-inch pipe.

"Over the next week, a contractor will begin staging equipment and materials in preparation to begin making the permanent repair to the pipe," Diaz wrote in an e-mail. "We do not anticipate any interruptions to water service while the permanent repair is being made."

Diaz said the Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant, which was designed to treat 8 million gallons per day, "is operating at normal production levels."

During the boil water notice period, the city reported having distributed about 8,900 cases of water as of Saturday evening.

Officials continued to distribute water bottles from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three locations in Fort Lauderdale: The Beach Community Center at 3351 NE 33rd Ave., the Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Ave., and the Riverland Park at 950 SW 27th Ave.

Officials said they expect to have an update on Sunday afternoon about whether the boil water notice will be lifted or if it will remain in effect on Monday.

For more information about the boil-water oder, call Fort Lauderdale's 24-hour call center at 954-828-8000.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Here is w h a t t o do : • Fill a pot with water. • Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top. • Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute. • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool. • Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage. If tap water is cloudy: • Filter water using clean cloth. • Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent). • Add 1/4 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water. • Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking. • Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover. To sanitize containers: • Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent). • Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water. • Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container. • Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container. • Let empty container air dry or rinse it with clean water that has already been made safe, if available. Never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners. Open windows and doors to get fresh air when you use bleach.

W a t er fil t ers: B oil tap wat er e v en if it is fil t e r e d . Most kitchen and other household w at er fil t ers typically do not r em ov e ba c t e r ia or viruse s . Preparing and cooking food: W ash all fruits and v egetable s with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water .

B r ing wat er t o a r olling boil f or 1 minu t e be f o r e adding f oo d to cook .

U se boiled wat er when p r epa r ing d r ink s , such as c of f e e , t ea, and lemonade

Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water. F eeding babies and using f ormula: B r east f eeding is bes t . C o n tinue t o b r east f ee d . I f b r east f eeding is not an option:

U se r ead y - t o -use baby f o r mula, if possibl e .

P r epa r e p ow de r ed or c on c e n t rat ed baby f o r mula with bottled wat e r . U se boiled wat er if y ou do not h av e bottled wat e r . Disin f e c t wat er f or baby f o r mula if y ou cannot boil y our wat er (see ab ov e f or di r e c tions on h o w t o use bleach t o disin f e c t wat er).

W ash and s t e r ili z e bottles and nipples be f o r e us e .

I f y ou cannot s t e r ili z e bottle s , t r y t o use singl e -se r v e , r ead y - t o - f eed bottle s . Ice

• Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers. • Throw out all ice made with tap water. • Make new ice with boiled or bottled water. Washing dishes Household dis h w ashers generally a r e sa f e t o use if the wat er r eaches a final rinse t empe ra tu r e of a t least 150 de g r ees or if the dis h w asher has a sanitizing c y cl e . To wash dishes by hand: • Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. • In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. • Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. • Let the dishes air dry completely.

FreeImages.com/Csaba J. Szabo B a thing and sh o w ering B e ca r eful not t o s w all o w a n y wat er when b a thing or sh ow e r in g .

U se caution when b a thing babies and y oung child r en. C onsider g iving them a sponge b a th t o r edu c e the chan c e of them s w all o wing wat e r .

B r ushing t eeth

Brush t eeth with boiled or bottled wat e r . Do not use untreated tap water.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

P ets

Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.

Source: Centers for Disease Control

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.