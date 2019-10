Bomb threat reported at Boyd Anderson High School

Broward Sheriff's Office officers are investigating a bomb threat made at Boyd Anders High School on Tuesday morning.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are currently investigating a bomb threat at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO deputies responded to the high school located at 3050 NW 41st Street some time before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

On October 3 a bomb threat was reported at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School resulting in several surrounding schools, including Boyd Anderson High School, being evacuated.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.