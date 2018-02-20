Bomb threats reported at Boyd H. Anderson High, Lauderdale Lakes Middle schools

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after reports of bomb threats at Boyd H. Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

Sky 10 was above Lauderdale Lakes Middle School as students were sitting on the bleachers by the football field. A BSO cruiser was parked on the field.

Boyd H. Anderson High School has been given the all-clear but remains on lockdown as a precaution while the nearby middle school was being swept by deputies.

No other information was immediately available.



