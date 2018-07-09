Boy, 5, dies after being pulled from canal behind Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy who was found in a canal behind his Lauderhill home died Sunday night, police said.

Lauderhill police said late Sunday on Twitter that doctors were unable to save Zander Brown.

Lt. Mike Santiago said Zander's mother told police she last saw him about 6:45 p.m. inside their home on Northwest 85th Avenue near Northwest 52nd Street. She had been in front of the house while other family members were outside, and when she returned inside, she noticed Zander was no longer there.

Santiago said family members noticed the back sliding door was unlocked and called police about 7:15 p.m.

Divers from Lauderhill and Sunrise searched for Zander, along with the help of Broward Sheriff's Office bloodhounds.

Santiago said divers found Zander in the water behind the home. Zander was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs, where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.