Boyd Anderson High School evacuated after threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Students and staff at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes were evacuated after a reported bomb threat Thursday.

Sky 10 was over the school where students could be seen congregating on the athletic fields.

South Florida schools have been targets of a series of social media threats made by students over the past two weeks. There's no word on how the Boyd Anderson threat was made.

