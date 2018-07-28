Brazen burglars target the Swap Shop, Lauderhill Mall

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - This crime spree was brazen and crazy. Detectives are searching for five young thieves seen running through the Swap Shop on July 13 in Fort Lauderdale.

It was their first stop. They broke into kiosks and took whatever they could. Witnesses said they were in there for about approximately 5 minutes before the alarm went off. Security guards responded and they were spooked and took off.

Lauderhill Police Department offices said that close call wasn’t enough to keep these guys from wandering. Just a few hours later, about a mile away, they were caught on surveillance camera in a white Ford Fusion.

The group targeted the Lauderhill Mall using a giant concrete ashtray to break into the building and test their luck again. It took them a while to smash the glass. Police officers said the burglars caused a whole lot of damage and made off with some jewelry.

Detectives are asking the public for help to catch the crooks who they say appear to be way too comfortable doing this. They were asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

