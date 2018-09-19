Brightline train crashes into car in Hallandale Beach

A Brightline train struck a car Wednesday morning on the railroad tracks at Pembroke Road and North Dixie Highway in Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A Brightline train struck a car stopped on the railroad tracks Wednesday morning in Hallandale Beach, blocking traffic on Pembroke Road.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at Pembroke Road and North Dixie Highway.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue said nobody was in the car at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known why the car was on the tracks.

One lane of Pembroke Road was closed in both directions during the crash investigation.

Brightline is a high-speed passenger rail service between West Palm Beach and Miami.

